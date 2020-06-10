Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Saarbrucken 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Bosz's boys cruise into DFB-Pokal final

By Dom Farrell

Saarbrucken (Germany), June 10: Bayer Leverkusen swept aside overmatched minnows Saarbrucken to reach the final of the DFB-Pokal with a 3-0 away win.

Saarbrucken were declared champions of their truncated Regionalliga Sudwest campaign – week-by-week consistency having gone hand in hand with an incredible cup run – when Germany's lower categories were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It meant the fourth-tier side had not played for more than three months by the time Leverkusen, fifth in the Bundesliga, arrived at Hermann-Neuberger-Stadion.

Despite the likes of Kai Havertz and Leon Bailey sitting out the contest entirely, Peter Bosz's men were 2-0 up inside 19 minutes thanks to Moussa Diaby and Lucas Alario, with Karim Bellarabi getting in on the scoring act after half-time.

Kerem Demirbay had an early shot deflected wide before a sublime chipped pass from the playmaker found a swivelling Diaby to volley the 11th-minute opener.

Alario capitalised on a defensive mix-up to lash home at the near post and effectively end the contest, with the opening half continuing to take place almost exclusively inside the Saarbrucken half thereafter.

Paulinho clipped a clever effort beyond goalkeeper Daniel Batz and narrowly wide of the left-hand post after Alario opened up the home defence.

Saarbrucken bodies were launched in the direction of Mitchell Weiser's 42nd-minute drive to help keep the deficit down at the break.

A double substitution robbed Leverkusen of their fluency during the opening stages of the second half, although any whiff of encouragement was snuffed out when Demirbay teed up one of the replacements, Bellarabi, to slam home from inside the box.

Paulinho exchanged passes with another substitute, Kevin Volland, to lash over in the 72nd minute before Batz saved sharply from the latter and Markus Mendler scuffed a wonderful chance for a memorable Saarbrucken consolation.

What does it mean? Lockdown shuts the door on Saarbrucken's dreams

Saarbrucken's improbable run to the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal captured hearts and minds across German football but circumstances dictated their bid for one more memorable night was inevitably forlorn.

A fourth-tier club taking on Champions League aspirants would require everything to fall in their favour at the best of times, but Lukas Kwasniok's men being forced to spend 94 days without match practice, as COVID-19 brought their league competition to a premature close, left them playing out a hopeless if noble endeavour.

Demirbay shows there can be life after Havertz

Havertz sat out Tuesday's tie as a precaution, allowing him to bask in being one of the hottest properties in Europe. A host of big hitters are purportedly lining up to take the Germany international off Bosz's hands, but the Leverkusen coach's trademark expansive style remained in good order without his talisman. That owed much to the mesmeric Demirbay, who created each of his side's goals.

Batz flaps unhelpfully

Batz will forever be remembered as the superhero of this Saarbrucken run, having saved a penalty in normal time and a remarkable four more during the quarter-final shoot-out against Fortuna Dusseldorf. It was unfortunate, therefore, to see him fail to claim Demirbay's cross and collide with Manuel Zeitz – allowing Alario to make it 2-0. There was no way back from there.

What's next?

Bayern Munich or Eintracht Frankfurt await in the final for Leverkusen, who were swatted aside 4-2 by the reigning Bundesliga champions at the weekend. Saarbrucken's next meaningful action will take place in 3.Liga – a fitting reward for their superb 2019-20.

More DFB POKAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue