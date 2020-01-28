Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mane expected to miss two more games with small muscle tear

By Daniel Lewis
Sadio Mane

Liverpool, January 28: Jurgen Klopp has confirmed forward Sadio Mane is likely to miss Liverpool's next two matches with a small muscle tear.

Senegal international Mane pulled up in the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 win at Wolves last Thursday with a hamstring complaint.

The 27-year-old was absent for the 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday and will miss the Premier League trip to West Ham on Wednesday (January 29).

However, Klopp only expects Mane to miss one other match - a home clash against his former club Southampton on Saturday (February 1) - as the damage is not as bad as first feared.

"Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not Southampton," Klopp said at a news conference on Tuesday (January 28).

"Afterwards he should be fine, then the week after that should be perfect for him to get back on track.

"He has a small muscle tear, which is serious enough to rule him out, but we've been a little bit lucky with the injury as well so it's not that serious.

"But when you have three games in a week it means he's out for three games."

Mane has started 21 of Liverpool's 23 Premier League matches this season and has been used 31 times in all competitions.

More SADIO MANE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 20:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue