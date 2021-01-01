Saints boss Hasenhuttl cleared to end self-isolation after extensive COVID-19 testing

Southampton, January 1: Ralph Hasenhuttl has been given the green light to end his self-isolation period following extensive testing for coronavirus, Southampton have confirmed.
The Saints boss was not on the touchline as his side drew 0-0 with West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday (December 29) after entering a period of quarantine when his wife tested positive for COVID-19, despite not displaying symptoms.
However, it was later determined that result was a false positive and when two further tests undertaken by everyone in Hasenhuttl's household came back negative it was determined he can return to Southampton's Staplewood Campus training base from January 1.
A club statement said: "Southampton Football Club can confirm that following extensive testing and consultation with the Premier League, Ralph Hasenhuttl has been cleared to end his period of self-isolation and return to Staplewood Campus.
"On December 28, Ralph's wife received a positive result to a routine COVID-19 test, without showing any symptoms. Ralph immediately self-isolated in line with government guidelines.
"In consultation with the Premier League medical advisor the test result was examined and viewed as a potential false positive.
"There has been two subsequent tests taken by everyone in Ralph's household on December 29 and December 31 and all of these tests have been negative for traces of the virus.
"Under the guidance of both the Southampton medical team and the Premier League medical advisor, we are now confident that the original test was a false positive and Ralph has now been cleared to return to Staplewood and take training from January 1.
"The club would like to make clear that we fully support the protocols and regulations that led to Ralph self-isolating and view them as vital in keeping everyone involved in our club, our community and our game in a safe environment."
Southampton's next Premier League fixture is at home to Liverpool on January 4.
A COVID-19 outbreak at Manchester City led to their Premier League game at Everton on Monday being postponed at four hours' notice, while Tottenham's clash with Fulham was called off on Wednesday due to an outbreak in the Cottagers' camp.
The Premier League on Tuesday confirmed a record 18 new positive coronavirus tests in the week commencing December 21.