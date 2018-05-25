Salah will not break Ramadan fast ahead of the Champions League final

Kolkata, May 25: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has decided to stick to religious convention by fasting ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League's final against Real Madrid on Saturday (May 26).
The holy month of Ramadan began on May 16 and the much-awaited Champions League final comes in the middle.
During the month of Ramadan, the faithful are required to stay away from eating and drinking during the sunlight hours. They break their fast after the sunset- the time for iftar or the fast-breaking meal.
Fasting on a daily basis may affect the energy levels and many Liverpool fans had raised concerns Salah's stamina.
However, according to reports in Egyptian media, Salah has categorically stated that he would not break his religious routine and will continue fasting.
Salah believes it would not influence his performance in Kiev and even in his prayers the Egyptian's family will reportedly slaughter three calves to bless him ahead of the final.
Salah's team-mate, Sadio Mane who is also said to be the follower of the same path, is also expected to join him in observing the fast.
Both the players, however, will get around 30 minutes before kick-off in Kiev on Saturday night to break their fast and re-hydrate and refuel themselves before the game starts.
