Sanchez can be a great No. 7 for United: Bryan Robson

Bengaluru, September 10: Former Manchester United midfielder Bryan Robson believes the Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez has the potential to become another great player to don the most popular no. 7 jersey of the club. The present no. 7 jersey holder Sanchez joined The Red Devils this January from the rival club Arsenal in a swap deal that exchanged him with the midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Till the date, the 29-year-old hasn't impressed much in the club as he has appeared in 21 matches and has scored three goals & assisted six more.
In the new domestic season (2018/19), Sanchez has appeared in three games but hasn't found the net yet. However, in the last away game against Burnley, Sanchez assisted with a great cross that helped Romelu Lukaku to score the leading goal for the team.
The former United captain Robson, who had also held the club's no.7 jersey, claims that Sanchez can carry the value of the jersey that made famous Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Robson told the Manchester Evening News, "I just picked it as it was a lucky number when at West Brom. I asked Steve Coppell if I could wear it. After me when Eric wanted it, then Becks, Ronaldo, we have had some fantastic players who have played as No.7.
"I think Sanchez can get up there with them. For me, he is a top player. He has a winning mentality, works hard for the team and has great ability."
Robson is also optimistic on the current United squad as he believes that the Red Devils will come over from their disappointing start this season, which he has also compared with the 1992/93 season.
The former English midfielder said, "People are saying it's similar with 92/93 when we had a slow start but went on to win the title. I think this squad definitely can challenge and be up there. It was a little bit disappointing at start. Everyone understands that. But there have been a few performances, Antonio Valencia coming back into the team, Nemanja Matic, some of the World Cup players looking that bit sharper in the Burnley game. You can see the balance and shape of the team coming together."