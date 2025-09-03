Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli - Who have Passed BCCI Fitness Test? Which India players are yet to undergo Bronco Test? Full List Revealed

Football Sandesh Jhingan ruled out of CAFA Nations Cup after Jaw Fracture, set to return to India Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

India captain Sandesh Jhingan is set to return home from the CAFA Nations Cup after suffering a fractured jaw during Monday's Group B clash against Iran at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

The AIFF has confirmed that Jhingan sustained the injury in the first half but played through the entire match, only to be rushed to hospital thereafter, where scans revealed the fracture. The player is set to return to India today as he will not play any further part in the CAFA Nations Cup.

This development is a significant blow to India's campaign as the experienced defender, who had played every minute so far and captained the side against Iran, will miss the decisive group match against Afghanistan.

Jhingan had been a standout performer in the tournament, earning the Player of the Match award in India's 2-1 opening win over the hosts Tajikistan. His leadership and defensive solidity have been crucial for coach Khalid Jamil's team as they navigate a tough group. The upcoming match against Afghanistan on Thursday is critical for India's hopes to progress to the knockout stages, and the absence of Jhingan will test the squad's resilience and depth.

The setback also reverberates beyond the national team, with Jhingan an integral part of FC Goa's squad preparing for the AFC Champions League Two group opener later this month. The 30-year-old's form had been impressive, including a strong showing in Goa's recent victory over Oman's Al Seeb.

Meanwhile, India's campaign so far has been a mixture of promise and challenge. The team began on a positive note by defeating Tajikistan 2-1, with goals from Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan himself. However, their next outing saw them suffer a heavy 3-0 defeat to Iran, where despite a disciplined defensive effort, India faltered in the latter stages as Iran's star forwards sealed the win.