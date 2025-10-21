East Bengal goalkeeping coach Sandip Nandy parts way after rift with Oscar Bruzon - What Exactly Happened?

Which Global Stars have come to India as Al Nassr arrive in Goa without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Football Sean Dyche Takes Over As Nottingham Forest's New Head Coach Following Postecoglou's Departure Nottingham Forest has appointed Sean Dyche as their new head coach after the dismissal of Ange Postecoglou. Dyche aims to restore the team's performance ahead of upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 13:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Sean Dyche has been appointed as the new head coach of Nottingham Forest. This decision follows the dismissal of Ange Postecoglou, who was let go after a 3-0 loss to Chelsea. Postecoglou's tenure lasted just 39 days, during which his team scored only once in five Premier League games. This mirrors Dyche's record at Burnley in 2014.

Postecoglou's brief time at Forest saw the team concede 11 goals from set-pieces, more than any other top-flight club during that period. The club hopes Dyche can restore a style reminiscent of their European football success under Nuno Espirito Santo in the 2024-25 season.

Dyche was previously with Everton but was dismissed in January due to poor results. His two-year stint saw Everton concede 105 goals, ranking fifth among teams that remained in the Premier League throughout his tenure. However, they scored just 74 goals, with only seven promoted teams scoring fewer.

Nottingham Forest confirmed Dyche's appointment through a recruitment process led by Edu Gaspar and George Syrianos. A former youth player for Forest, Dyche brings experience and familiarity to the club.

Dyche will lead his first match against Porto in the Europa League at City Ground on Thursday. Following this European fixture, Forest will face Bournemouth in a Premier League clash three days later.

The club anticipates that Dyche's leadership will bring stability and improved performance on the field. His experience is expected to guide Nottingham Forest through their upcoming challenges both domestically and in Europe.