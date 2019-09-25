Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sendhil elected Coimbatore District Football Association chief

By
Madan A Sendhil

Bengaluru, September 24: Madan A Sendhil has been elected as president of Coimbatore Distrcit Football Association (CDFA) for a four-year term in the elections held at the football association office located in Coimbatore's Nehru Stadium.

The CDFA polls were held under the supervision of Retired Distrcit Judge M Thangaraju, who was appointed by the Madras High Court.

Sendhil is the chairman of the Rathinam Group of Institutions.

Other office bearers who were elected include O Shanmugasundaram (Vice President), T Krishnamoorthi (Secretary) N P Anilkumar (Assistant Secretary) and T Shanmugam (Treasurer).

All the newly elected CDFA office bearers will serve a four-year term which ends in 2023.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 16:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue