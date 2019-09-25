Sendhil elected Coimbatore District Football Association chief

Bengaluru, September 24: Madan A Sendhil has been elected as president of Coimbatore Distrcit Football Association (CDFA) for a four-year term in the elections held at the football association office located in Coimbatore's Nehru Stadium.
The CDFA polls were held under the supervision of Retired Distrcit Judge M Thangaraju, who was appointed by the Madras High Court.
Sendhil is the chairman of the Rathinam Group of Institutions.
Other office bearers who were elected include O Shanmugasundaram (Vice President), T Krishnamoorthi (Secretary) N P Anilkumar (Assistant Secretary) and T Shanmugam (Treasurer).
All the newly elected CDFA office bearers will serve a four-year term which ends in 2023.