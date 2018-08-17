Sergio Aguero reveals Manchester United star David de Gea is his best friend in England

London, Aug 17: Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero might share a fierce on-field rivalry with Manchester United keeper David De Gea but off the field, they are one of the best friends, that's according to the Argentine forward.
Aguero's whole family, wives and Children live in Argentina and in England, the City legend is usually on his own. And according to him one of the few people the Argentine star turns to for company in the town is United keeper David De Gea.
The Manchester City all-time top-scorer formed a strong association with the Manchester United goalkeeper when the pair played at Atletico Madrid together and as per him he along with his team-mate Otamendi and De Gea often visits the town.
Aguero told: "Benjamin lives with his mother in Argentina. He goes to school there.
"He spends a week here every month. He has a room here and when my siblings come, they stay here too.
"But most of the time I'm on my own. If not, I'll hang out with Nico Otamendi - or David De Gea.
"I hang out a lot with De Gea because we played together at Atletico Madrid. We have a good friendship. But he plays at United and I play at City."
Aguero opened up all these during the 'All or Nothing' documentary, produced by Amazon Prime. He also explained in the City documentary that he spends much of his downtime watching action movies or mafia films on his home cinema system, and there is also a trophy room containing the 12 match balls commemorating his dozen hat-tricks for the club.
He added: “I’ve a cinema. I prefer action or mafia movies. As I’m on my own I don’t watch horror movies.
“I’d have to lock myself in the house or in my room.”
He said of his shirt collection: “I write the date, the match and the minute of the goal.”
This aspect of Aguero's personal life can be more seen in this new documentary on Amazon Prime which is about City's incredible last record-breaking campaign.