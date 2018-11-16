Football

Injured Sergio Ramos to leave Spain squad

By Opta
Spain and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos sidelined due to an adductor injury
Zagreb, November 16: Sergio Ramos will not travel to Las Palmas for Spain's friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina after sustaining an adductor injury.

The Real Madrid centre-back was in discomfort during Thursday's 3-2 Nations League defeat against Croatia in Zagreb, a match in which he scored from the penalty spot.

Consequently, Spain announced on Twitter that Ramos will leave the squad ahead of Sunday's contest.

It remains to be seen if Ramos will be fit for Madrid's return to LaLiga action against Eibar on November 24, but his absence would cause another headache for head coach Santiago Solari.

Sergio Reguilon, Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo and Casemiro are already absent, while Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane are also struggling with injury.

Spain's defeat means they must hope England and Croatia draw at Wembley on Sunday (November 18) if Luis Enrique's men are to reach the last four of the Nations League.

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 5:20 [IST]
