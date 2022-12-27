Serie A 2022-23: Return Date, Fixtures List, Key Matches, Streaming Details and Stats

The top-flight football in Italy is set to resume in the first week of the new year.
The Serie A, which was halted on November 14 for the World Cup, resumes the journey on January 4 with all ten matches set to be played on the same day.
January 4, the start of the 16th Gameweek of the league. The subsequent gameweek will be played from January 7 to 10.
Here are the first ten matches of Serie A. AC Milan will be travelling to Salernitana, who miraculously survived relegation last season. A resurging Juventus will travel to relegation-threatened Cremonese. The clash of the day is going to be Inter Milan hosting Napoli as the latter look to consolidate their place at the top of the table.
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Salernitana vs AC Milan
|Jan 4
|5 PM
|Sassuolo vs Sampdoria
|Jan 4
|5 PM
|Spezia vs Atalanta
|Jan 4
|7 PM
|Torino vs Hellas Verona
|Jan 4
|7 PM
|Lecce vs Lazio
|Jan 4
|9 PM
|AS Roma vs Bologna
|Jan 4
|9 PM
|Cremonese vs Juventus
|Jan 4
|11 PM
|Fiorentina vs Monza
|Jan 4
|11 PM
|Inter Milan vs Napoli
|Jan 5
|1.15 AM
|Udinese vs Empoli
|Jan 5
|1.15 AM
Inter Milan (5th) will be welcoming league leaders Napoli in a massive tie. Napoli are eight points clear at the top and are unbeaten in the season so far. They will be aiming to continue where they left off before the World Cup break while the Nerazzuris eye to reduce the gap and stay afloat in the top four race.
18th-placed Cremonese will be restarting their campaign against Juventus. The Old Lady made some considerable improvements after a shocking start to the season. They have won their last six Serie A games and will be looking to get all three points against a struggling Cremonese side, who are yet to win a game in the league this season.
AC Milan, currently 2nd in the table, has to get three points away at Salernitana to reduce the gap with Napoli. The Milan outfit came from behind to get one point when these two teams met last season. It has been a topsy-turvy season for the Italian Champions so far but will be hoping to create a positive momentum.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is leading the chart with 9 goals so far this season.
|Player
|Club
|Country
|Goals
|Victor Osimhen
|Napoli
|Nigeria
|9
|Marko Arnautovic
|Bologna
|Austria
|8
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|Argentina
|7
|M'Bala Nzola
|Spezia
|Angola
|7
|Ademola Lookman
|Atalanta
|Nigeria
|7
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is leading the assists tally with 7, followed by Udinese pair Gerard Deulofeu (6) and Roberto Pereyra (5).
Viacom18 Sports, India's newest premier sports network, will broadcast all the Serie A matches to Indian viewers on JioCinema and Sports18. The matches will be streaming live on JioCinema for free as club football action returns to Europe. Selected Serie A matches will also continue to air on Sports18.