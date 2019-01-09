Sevilla in talks with Chelsea over loan deal for Morata

Football

Bengaluru, January 9: Chelsea misfit Alvaro Morata's agent is in talks with Spanish giants Sevilla over a loan deal, according to reports in England.

Reports claim that the La Liga club want Chelsea's out-of-favour striker until the end of the season.

Discussions between Morata's representative Juanma Lopez and Sevilla director of football Joaquin Caparros are said to have taken place on Monday (January 7).

However, the Blues are unlikely to let Morata, 26, leave without signing a replacement, with Edinson Cavani, Gonzalo Higuain and Callum Wilson all linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Sevilla are reportedly happy to pay all of Morata's £140,000-a-week wages as they look to continue their shock bid to win La Liga this season.

Pablo Machin's side are third and just seven points behind leaders Barcelona, with Wissam Ben Yedder and Andre Silva scoring 24 goals between them in all competitions.

Morata has struggled big time at Chelsea since his £60million move from Real Madrid despite a decent start to life at the London club. The Spanish international has 24 goals in 72 appearances for the Blues and has scored nine this season.

Injuries have won him back a place in the Chelsea team but Sarri prefers to start either Eden Hazard or Olivier Giroud up front when fit.

Morata scored both goals in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday but refused to celebrate as he reportedly feels Chelsea have not treated him with respect.

Chelsea boss Sarri conceded the lack of celebration could be an indication his striker is unhappy in West London.

He said: "I don't know . I hope so but I don't know.

"It is more important to score than celebrate. He scored two goals in the last match, in the season he has nine.

"In his best season at Madrid he scored 20 goals, so he will be able to have a very good second part of the season and he will try to reach his best."

