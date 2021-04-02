Should Liverpool keep this youngster next season?

Kolkata, April 2: As per rumours in England, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to assess the progress of wonderkid Harvey Elliott in the pre-season once the 17-year-old returns from his loan spell from Championship side Blackburn Rovers.
The Reds had signed him in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer subject to compensation set by the tribunal which was later decided to be £1.5million plus £2.8m in potential performance-based add-ons.
Despite making his move a massive club like Liverpool, Elliott made his impression at Anfield in his debut season making a total of nine appearances across all competitions and even winning a Premier League medal.
Very few could have imagined that Elliott would have made such an impression at Ewood Park. Despite the Rovers struggling overall, the youngster has made a glowing impression and has statistically been one of the brightest teenagers in the whole continent.
Liverpool have been struggling this season and could potentially even miss out on Champions League football next season and one of the many reasons behind their dip in fortune is their lack of consistency in attack.
It is believed that the Reds are looking for another Diogo Jota-esque signing this summer and Elliott is a player who can fit in the bill perfectly.
Capable of playing on either flank as well as a number ten, Elliott's versatility could prove to be a big weapon for Klopp next season and his quick feet, technical abilities and creativity makes him a player who can bring an ex-factor to the Liverpool attack.