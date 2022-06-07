Football
Should Liverpool look to sell contract rebel this summer?

By
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane's Anfield stint may end soon.

Kolkata, June 7: Liverpool find themselves in a tricky situation right now with Sadio Mane seemingly set for a move away from Anfield.

The Senegalese international has reportedly made up his mind on leaving the Merseyside club this summer with Bayern Munich chasing his signature.

It will be a massive blow to Jurgen Klopp if he has to part ways with one of his key players this summer.

Mohamed Salah's future also seems to be up in the air and will definitely be a cause of concern for the Reds. The Egyptian has his contract expiring next summer and we have witnessed a standoff between the two parties so far.

The 29-year-old has already declared that he will remain a Liverpool player next season regardless of the contract saga. That means Liverpool could potentially lose Salah for nothing next summer unless he signs a new deal.

It will be catastrophic for Liverpool to lose a player of Salah's caliber for free. However, with Sadio Mane also looking to leave this summer, the Reds find themselves in a much trickier situation. It would be a massive gamble for the Merseyside outfit to let two of their most prolific attackers depart at the same time. Also, the fact that Salah has mentioned that he wants to stay at the club for the foreseeable future, makes him a player Liverpool should not let go.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah also may leave Liverpool


It is quite natural that Salah wants a deal that reflects his value in world football. He is one of the finest players on the planet right now and yet underpaid at Anfield. Liverpool have a big decision to make as their strict wage structure could mean that they could end up losing more and more players in the future. Mane and Salah's situation should act as an eye-opener for the Reds.

Salah has scored a total of 156 goals in 254 games for the Reds till date while also producing 63 assists in the process. It will be practically impossible for the Reds to find a worthy successor of their beloved Egyptian King no matter how good their transfer team is.

With Mane likely to depart this summer, Liverpool cannot afford to lose Salah this summer even if it means that they have to lose him for free next season.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 10:37 [IST]
