Should Liverpool look to sell contract rebel this summer?

Kolkata, June 7: Liverpool find themselves in a tricky situation right now with Sadio Mane seemingly set for a move away from Anfield.
The Senegalese international has reportedly made up his mind on leaving the Merseyside club this summer with Bayern Munich chasing his signature.
It
will
be
a
massive
blow
to
Jurgen
Klopp
if
he
has
to
part
ways
with
one
of
his
key
players
this
summer.
Mohamed Salah's future also seems to be up in the air and will definitely be a cause of concern for the Reds. The Egyptian has his contract expiring next summer and we have witnessed a standoff between the two parties so far.
The
29-year-old
has
already
declared
that
he
will
remain
a
Liverpool
player
next
season
regardless
of
the
contract
saga.
That
means
Liverpool
could
potentially
lose
Salah
for
nothing
next
summer
unless
he
signs
a
new
deal.
It will be catastrophic for Liverpool to lose a player of Salah's caliber for free. However, with Sadio Mane also looking to leave this summer, the Reds find themselves in a much trickier situation. It would be a massive gamble for the Merseyside outfit to let two of their most prolific attackers depart at the same time. Also, the fact that Salah has mentioned that he wants to stay at the club for the foreseeable future, makes him a player Liverpool should not let go.
With Mane likely to depart this summer, Liverpool cannot afford to lose Salah this summer even if it means that they have to lose him for free next season.