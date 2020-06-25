Should Liverpool plot a Premier League plan for Rhian Brewster next season?

Bengaluru, June 24: Liverpool have a number of talented youngsters in their ranks who will hope to break into the first-team set-up as the soon to be League winners refuse to spend big in the Summer window.
The Reds recently shrugged off the chance to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in a £50 million deal this summer, amid the financial concerns generated by the current pandemic crisis.
The understanding among the club is that Klopp may have to work on a tight budget in the next window. And with defender Dejan Lovren and midfielder Adam Lallana set to leave the club in Summer, the German coach may only look at a little midfield and defensive reinforcement rather than attack.
However, it is evident that to keep the pace with the likes of Manchester City and other title rivals they have had to make the bench stronger too. But with financial limitations, Klopp may look to strengthen the attack from within and it could be a piece of good news for academy prospect Rhian Brewster.
Brewster's performance so far
The English forward was destined for big things who thoroughly showcased his talent in the Liverpool U-23 side as well youth category in English national colours. He looked all set for regular first-team action at Liverpool back in the summer of 2018.
But unfortunately, injury problems sidelined his campaign and he never got the chance to shine. However, he dazzled in the pre-season in Summer and Klopp openly promised him to soon be integrated into the line-up. But with Liverpool first-teamers continuously over-performing in the biggest stages Brewster only managed to feature in EFL Cup and FA Cup ties.
But Klopp acknowledged the fact that the youngster is not getting benefitted being in the reserve and hence allowed him to make a move to Championship side Swansea in January.
His Swansea Stint so far
Brewster has been an inspiration at Swansea City, with only one player outscoring him in the Championship since he joined the team. Brewster is clearly enjoying his first taste of senior action and has six goals in 12 Championship appearances for the Swans so far, which is pretty impressive.
Should Klopp include him in the team for next season?
Liverpool won't have many options in the attack as per the current roster. The Reds could potentially also be without Mane and Salah this year if the AFCON recommences.
Moreover, with Shaqiri tipped to leave the side the youngster definitely would get decent enough chances from the bench as well in the cup competition. Ideally, he may develop more being in first-team regularly out on loan and playing senior football alongside the likes of Salah, Mane or Firmino too may help him grow his game.
Unless Klopp signs anymore attackers in the team, for the sake of squad balance he should be kept.