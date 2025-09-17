Juventus vs Dortmund Live Streaming: Where and When to watch UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football Simeone Remains Optimistic Ahead Of Atletico Madrid's Clash With Liverpool In Champions League Diego Simeone is optimistic as Atletico Madrid prepares to face Liverpool in the Champions League. Despite a tough LaLiga start, he emphasises that it's 11 against 11. Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

-myKhel Team

Diego Simeone is approaching Atletico Madrid's Champions League opener against Liverpool with cautious optimism. Despite a challenging start to their LaLiga season, Atletico secured their first win last Saturday, defeating Villarreal 2-0. Historically, Atletico has performed well in opening Champions League matches, losing only once in their last ten openers. Their sole defeat was a 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich in October 2020.

Atletico Madrid has faced Liverpool twice recently, losing both encounters. However, they previously triumphed over the Reds in the 2019-20 Champions League round of 16, winning both legs 1-0 and 3-2. As they prepare for another clash at Anfield, Simeone remains wary of underestimating his team despite Liverpool's strong form this season.

Simeone acknowledges the strength of Liverpool, noting that they are the only Premier League team with a perfect record this season. He emphasised the importance of playing as equals on the field: "Reasons to dream of a win tomorrow? That we play 11 against 11," he stated. Although Liverpool might have more options later in the game, Simeone believes starting on equal footing is crucial.

The Opta supercomputer gives Liverpool a 60.4% chance of victory, highlighting the challenge Atletico faces. Simeone praised Liverpool as "a magnificent rival" with passionate fans and an accomplished coach who has elevated them to great heights. He described their style as aggressive and efficient, making them a formidable opponent.

Antoine Griezmann is eager to play at Anfield despite not yet scoring in LaLiga this season. "We are excited to get going in the Champions League," Griezmann expressed. He acknowledged the competition's difficulty but remains optimistic about Atletico's potential success this year.

Griezmann recognises Anfield as a challenging venue due to its atmosphere and Liverpool's recent investments in new players. With star striker Julian Alvarez sidelined by injury, Griezmann may have an opportunity to lead Atletico's attack during this crucial match.

Simeone conceded that facing one of the world's top teams will be tough but remains hopeful about his squad's chances. The upcoming match at Anfield presents both challenges and opportunities for Atletico Madrid as they aim to make a strong start in their Champions League campaign.