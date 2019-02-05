Sir Kenny Dalglish's secret role in Liverpool training sessions unfolded

Bengaluru, Feb 5: Sir Kenny Dalglish has not been employed by Liverpool in a coaching role since 2012 but it has not stopped him from stepping into the field helping youngsters in training ground.
The Kop legend currently holds the position of a non-executive director at the club since leaving the managerial role in 2012. However, as per academy youngster Liam Miller who has just signed for Steve Clarke’s Kilmarnock for the remainder of the season, the Scottish legend regularly visits Melwood and remains heavily involved off the field as well.
Earlier, the likes of Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk also attested the fact that the 67-year-old helped them massively to settle in on Merseyside and now 19-year-old Canadian, Millar, has reemphasised the exact point.
Millar who trained with the first team, at times, under Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Dalglish is the person who pushed him for a move to join the Scottish side after the veteran played a pivotal role in convincing Killie manager Steve Clarke — previously Dalglish’s first-team coach at Liverpool — to sign him.
The young forward also has hinted that the three times European Cup winner regularly gets involved in training sessions at Kirkby, helping the academy lads improve their game.
“Kenny Dalglish was the one who recommended me to him (Clarke), which is not too bad!” he explained.
“Everyone says he gets the best out of you and that’s what Steven Gerrard did with me last season.
“Kenny Dalglish gets involved in our sessions every now and then. He helps us with our finishing and stuff.”
Dalglish scored 169 goals in 502 appearances for the Reds during what was the club's most successful era in their history, winning 20 major trophies over a period of nine years.
Kenny Dalglish— The Mighty Reds (@arthurjarrett) February 3, 2019
The Double, 1986 pic.twitter.com/afN0FmL229
The former forward even has had two spells managing the club in the past - between 1986 and 1991 and later in 2011 where he led the club to their last major trophy, prevailing 3-2 on penalties against Cardiff City in the League Cup.
His footballing knowledge and experience are certainly unimaginable and his active involvement with the youngsters will only do good for the side who are booming at their level best at the moment.