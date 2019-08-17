Six players with most Premier League goals after 50 appearances

Bengaluru, Aug 17: England's top league has seen some of the greatest goal-scorers in the game light up the scoring charts and the current Premier League sides too have some explosive firepower on show, with a number of forwards putting up serious great numbers.
And with the 2019-20 Premier League season is underway, with the Golden Boot once again up for grabs after being shared by three winners last time around, we look around six names and compare their rankings for the highest goalscorers after 50 Premier League appearances.
1. Alan Shearer
All-time Premier League top scorer, Alan Shearer is fondly cherished for his stint with Newcastle however his best years in terms of goals per game came during his time with Blackburn Rovers. He scored 41 goals in just 50 games, with a total of 112 goals in less than half the appearances of all Newcastle matches.
2. Andrew Cole
The Manchester United legend also shares the same number of goals with Shearer. He has been a legend of the game, winning the league five times, as well as two FA Cups and a Champions League title. But it all started during his stint with Newcastle before signing for the Red Devils in 1995. He scored 41 goals in first 50 matches for the Magpies.
3. Mohamed Salah
His first Premier League stint with Chelsea went hollow but since his return to Anfield three years back, the Egyptian king has not had to look back. He broke the Premier League top scorer record previously held by Ronaldo and registered 35 goals in 50 matches.
4. Kevin Phillips
The Sunderland icon is one forgotten name in English football however his record is yet to be matched by many big forwards in English soil. He scored 34 goals in his debut season for Sunderland and has a total of 246 goals in an astonishing 580 appearances playing for the sides like Southampton, Birmingham City and Aston Villa which surely makes him more one of the prominent names of PL history.
5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
In scoring the winner against Newcastle in the Gunners’ opening game of the Premier League season, Aubameyang made it 33 goals in 50 Premier League games, a better record than their all-time top-scorer Thiery Henry who had 30 goals in his first 50 Premier League matches for the Gunners.
6. Fernando Torres
Aubameyang's record is matched by another legend of the game, El Nino aka Torres. His stint with Chelsea was one of the worst in his career, however, before making the move he was one of a different kind in Anfield colours. He also had 33 goals while playing for the Reds.