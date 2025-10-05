Football Slot Confident Isak And Salah Will Build Understanding Despite Liverpool's Third Straight Defeat Arne Slot remains optimistic about Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah developing their partnership despite Liverpool's ongoing struggles, including a recent loss to Chelsea. The team faces challenges but aims to improve their performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, remains optimistic about the potential partnership between Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah despite their recent struggles. Liverpool faced a third consecutive defeat after losing to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. This followed earlier losses to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively. The Reds have now gone five league matches without a win against Chelsea.

Slot's team seemed poised for a comeback when Cody Gakpo equalised Moises Caicedo's first-half goal. However, Estevao scored in the dying moments of stoppage time, sealing a 2-1 victory for Chelsea. This marks the first instance of Slot experiencing three successive defeats in his managerial career.

Isak, Liverpool's record signing, had another subdued performance, managing just one shot with an expected goals (xG) value of 0.12. Salah created four opportunities for his teammates, one of which was for Isak. Unfortunately, Isak's header went over the bar following Salah's precise cross late in the first half.

Despite these challenges, Slot remains confident that Isak and Salah will develop a strong understanding over time. "The more they play, the more they will connect," he stated during his post-match press conference. He acknowledged that Liverpool needed to improve their first-half performance but noted they created ample chances throughout the game.

Liverpool's defence has been under scrutiny this season due to conceding significantly more goals than Arsenal—nine compared to Arsenal’s three—so far in the 2025-26 campaign. Saturday’s loss means Arsenal leads the table going into the international break.

Slot believes it is unrealistic to expect any visiting team to completely shut down Chelsea given their style of play and quality substitutes despite injuries. "There are gaps if you play like we play," he explained, acknowledging both teams' ability to play through pressing tactics.

Injury Woes

The second half saw Liverpool playing with only one recognised centre-back after Ibrahima Konate was substituted due to injury concerns. Ryan Gravenberch stepped in at defence as Konate headed straight down the tunnel after being replaced in the 56th minute.

Slot expressed hope that Konate’s injury is not severe, especially since Liverpool already lost new centre-back Giovanni Leoni to an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this season. "I don't know if it is a big injury," Slot said about Konate’s condition, adding that he had planned the substitution as Gravenberch could help create from defence.

The match concluded with both teams having opportunities to secure victory in an end-to-end final ten minutes. However, Chelsea capitalised on their chance while Liverpool did not manage to convert theirs into goals.