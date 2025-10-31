Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I on TV and Online?

Football Arne Slot Defends Liverpool's Squad Selection And Tactics Amid Recent Performance Slump Arne Slot has defended his squad choices and tactical approach as Liverpool navigates a difficult phase marked by injuries and recent defeats. He emphasises the need for adaptability while maintaining confidence in his team's quality. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

Arne Slot defended his team choices and tactics amid Liverpool's recent struggles. The Reds faced a 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup at Anfield, marking their sixth loss in seven games across all competitions. Key players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Hugo Ekitike were absent from the squad, drawing criticism for Slot's selection.

Slot is expected to rotate his squad again, citing injuries as a reason for changes. "I'm happy with the quality of the team. But I'm also convinced by the strategy and policy we have," said Slot during a press conference. He emphasised that not all players had a proper pre-season, affecting their fitness levels.

The manager noted that injuries have been more challenging this season compared to last year. "Alex [Isak] came to us on September 1. A few others missed out in pre-season," he explained. This has made it harder to keep players available, leading to increased workload on certain individuals.

Liverpool's title chances have diminished after losing four consecutive top-flight matches. The Opta supercomputer now gives them a 9.7% chance of retaining the trophy, while Arsenal is favoured with a 67.8% chance. Upcoming matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City in the Premier League sandwich a Champions League fixture against Real Madrid.

Slot acknowledged Liverpool's difficulties against long balls this season, exploited by teams like Manchester United and Brentford. Opponents have played 571 long passes against Liverpool in the Premier League this season, the highest any team has faced.

Despite these challenges, Slot remains confident in his tactics but is open to adapting when necessary. "It does go against my beliefs, but I have won games in the past," he stated, referencing a previous victory over Manchester City where adjustments were made.

Managing Player Workload

The upcoming schedule includes three games in eight days, which Slot believes is not about squad depth but managing injuries and availability. "We have more than enough players on Saturday to get a result," he assured, though he plans to rest some players due to fitness concerns.

Slot highlighted that last season's success was partly due to players having Premier League experience and staying fit throughout the campaign. This year, however, some players weren't fit from the start, increasing injury risks as they play more than desired.

"Even with the team this week, which played for the first time together, I think they only conceded three big chances," Slot mentioned about recent performances. He stressed that while conceding fewer goals is crucial, there is no need for drastic changes in playing style.

Liverpool faces significant tests before the international break with matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League. Despite recent setbacks, Slot remains optimistic about his team's potential to perform well in these fixtures.