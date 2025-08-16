English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Arne Slot Affirms Liverpool's Ultra-Attacking Style Amid Defensive Criticism From Jamie Carragher

Arne Slot insists on maintaining Liverpool's ultra-attacking style despite Jamie Carragher's concerns over their defence following a recent match. He highlights the importance of key players and aims to find balance in their gameplay.

By

Arne Slot, the manager of Liverpool, intends to maintain his team's aggressive playing style despite concerns raised by club legend Jamie Carragher. Carragher expressed his worries about Liverpool's defence during their 4-2 victory over Bournemouth. The match saw Liverpool initially dominate with Hugo Ekitike scoring and assisting Cody Gakpo for a 2-0 lead. However, Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo managed to level the score at 2-2.

Slot highlighted the absence of Ryan Gravenberch as a factor in their defensive issues. Gravenberch missed the Community Shield against Crystal Palace due to personal reasons and was suspended for the Bournemouth match. Slot mentioned that Gravenberch's return would help regain midfield control alongside Alexis Mac Allister, who recently rejoined the team.

Slot Sticks to Attacking Style for Liverpool

Despite Carragher's criticism, Slot remains committed to his attacking philosophy. He acknowledged Carragher's concerns but emphasised that he prefers an offensive approach rather than a defensive one. Slot stated, "You're allowed to say this. But then you need to support a team that plays 11 players in their own box! I prefer to see this."

In the second half against Bournemouth, both teams had similar expected goals (xG) figures, with Bournemouth generating 0.87 compared to Liverpool's 0.89. The Cherries also managed 20 final-third entries and 18 touches in Liverpool's area, highlighting their attacking threat.

Liverpool will face Newcastle United at St James' Park on August 25 before hosting Arsenal on August 31 in their next Premier League fixtures. These matches will test Slot's commitment to his attacking style while addressing defensive vulnerabilities.

Slot believes that maintaining an attacking mindset is crucial for entertaining football. He cited Paris Saint-Germain as another team with a similar approach. "Last season we were a joy to watch," he added, reinforcing his belief in offensive play.

Slot concluded by expressing confidence in his team's ability to find balance once key players like Gravenberch return and Mac Allister regains full fitness. He aims for Liverpool to continue being an exciting team while improving defensively.

Story first published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 4:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out