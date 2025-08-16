Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Arne Slot Affirms Liverpool's Ultra-Attacking Style Amid Defensive Criticism From Jamie Carragher Arne Slot insists on maintaining Liverpool's ultra-attacking style despite Jamie Carragher's concerns over their defence following a recent match. He highlights the importance of key players and aims to find balance in their gameplay. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 4:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arne Slot, the manager of Liverpool, intends to maintain his team's aggressive playing style despite concerns raised by club legend Jamie Carragher. Carragher expressed his worries about Liverpool's defence during their 4-2 victory over Bournemouth. The match saw Liverpool initially dominate with Hugo Ekitike scoring and assisting Cody Gakpo for a 2-0 lead. However, Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo managed to level the score at 2-2.

Slot highlighted the absence of Ryan Gravenberch as a factor in their defensive issues. Gravenberch missed the Community Shield against Crystal Palace due to personal reasons and was suspended for the Bournemouth match. Slot mentioned that Gravenberch's return would help regain midfield control alongside Alexis Mac Allister, who recently rejoined the team.

Despite Carragher's criticism, Slot remains committed to his attacking philosophy. He acknowledged Carragher's concerns but emphasised that he prefers an offensive approach rather than a defensive one. Slot stated, "You're allowed to say this. But then you need to support a team that plays 11 players in their own box! I prefer to see this."

In the second half against Bournemouth, both teams had similar expected goals (xG) figures, with Bournemouth generating 0.87 compared to Liverpool's 0.89. The Cherries also managed 20 final-third entries and 18 touches in Liverpool's area, highlighting their attacking threat.

Liverpool will face Newcastle United at St James' Park on August 25 before hosting Arsenal on August 31 in their next Premier League fixtures. These matches will test Slot's commitment to his attacking style while addressing defensive vulnerabilities.

Slot believes that maintaining an attacking mindset is crucial for entertaining football. He cited Paris Saint-Germain as another team with a similar approach. "Last season we were a joy to watch," he added, reinforcing his belief in offensive play.

Slot concluded by expressing confidence in his team's ability to find balance once key players like Gravenberch return and Mac Allister regains full fitness. He aims for Liverpool to continue being an exciting team while improving defensively.