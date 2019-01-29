Solskjaer ends speculation about Matteo Darmian and Andreas Pereira transfers

Bengaluru, January 29: Manchester United caretaker manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed the idea of letting go of any players in the January transfer window, ending the speculation regarding the future of Matteo Darmian and Andreas Pereira.
United have had a quiet January transfer window so far with no incomings so far. However, there have been speculations of some of the players leaving the side.
The most rumoured exit talks have been of fullback Matteo Darmian who has been tipped for a return to Italy. Darmian since his arrival in 2015 from Torino has not settled a place in the starting XI and has been linked with a move since Summer.
Inter Milan and Juventus are rumoured to be keeping tabs on Darmian's situation and United after triggering one year deal in his contract reportedly even offered him to the sides with a loan plus permanent deal in Summer.
Pereira on the other hand, after two loan spells in Granada and Valencia in two successive seasons, was kept in the side by Mourinho but he too is yet to be involved fully in the squad. The 22-year-old for further game time too has been expected for a temporary departure with sides like West Ham, Valencia, Santos vouching for a loan deal.
But with less than a week to go until the January window slams shut, Solskjaer has now clearly indicated that he doesn't see either Matteo Darmian or Andreas Pereira leaving Old Trafford this month and wants to keep the squad intact for the second half of the season.
The Norwegian told the press: "At the moment I can see everyone staying at the club. No deals have been done with anyone but there are still a few more.
"I’m not too involved in the negotiations so whatever happens happens but it’ll be good to get the window closed and improving the players in the squad still here."
On Pereira, he added: "No I can’t see him going out on loan because Andreas has done fantastic in training ever since I came back.
"I’ve kept in touch with Warren, who had him in the reserves, and he’s a player I can see playing quite a few games for us towards the end of the season."
United will have a tight schedule in February and March and keeping the squad extended can be a wise decision. However, the decision can be an adverse point for both the players who instead of a backup have been looking for first team football regularly. But now the pair may have to wait until the summer to potentially find new clubs.
United are currently in the sixth position but just three points below fourth-placed Chelsea. They will play Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday night next and will hope to make it nine-win out of nine under their caretaker manager.