Solskjaer lauds Manchester United star Rashford after milestone goal

London, Dec 27: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Marcus Rashford after the Red Devils forward scored his 50th goal for the Premier League giants.
Rashford celebrated a milestone goal as Solskjaer's United were held to a late 2-2 draw by Leicester City on Saturday (December 26).
Aged 23 years and 56 days, Rashford became the third-youngest player to score 50 Premier League goals for United, following in the footsteps of Wayne Rooney (22 years and 157 days) and Cristiano Ronaldo (22 years and 341 days).
"Both as a player and a person Marcus has been absolutely brilliant. We're very proud of him as a human being as well," Solskjaer said during his post-match news conference.
"And as a player this I think his stats say everything. His qualities. Today he's always a threat, and we create chances, he creates chances for others. So I'm very pleased with Marcus."
Rashford opened the scoring against Leicester in the 23rd minute, the England international slotting home his sixth Premier League goal of the season.
Leicester restored parity eight minutes later, Harvey Barnes lashing past David De Gea from outside the penalty area after Bruno Fernandes had given possession away cheaply.
Fernandes put United ahead again in the 79th minute but the Red Devils' 10-game winning streak away from home in the Premier League came to an end following Jamie Vardy's equaliser with five minutes remaining.
Former Sporting CP captain Fernandes has been directly involved in over half of United's Premier League goals since his debut (31 and 60), scoring 18 and assisting a further 13.
Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani was among the substitutes, having started and scored in United's 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final victory at Everton, before coming off the bench to supply the assist for Fernandes' goal.
Cavani, 33, has five goal involvements as a substitute in the Premier League this season (three goals and two assists), two more than any other player, per Opta.
"Edinson has been away injured for a while. Playing the full game., it was a physically demanding game for him on Wednesday night against Everton, so we decided on having him on the bench," Solskjaer added.
"He made an impact straight away, great pass. It'll just have to be that way for a while for him now that he gets used to the English football and the demands of this season as well because it very much stop-start, and games every three days. So he made a great impact today and in the squad."
United are fourth and four points adrift of Premier League leaders and champions Liverpool through 14 games.