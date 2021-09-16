Solskjaer's Champions League record compared to Mourinho, Van Gaal and Moyes

Bengaluru, Sept. 16: Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign, Manchester United have definitely made some significant progress with the consecutive top-four finish in Premier League while their transfer dealings have also been outstanding in recent times with the likes of Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo etc all now a part of the United squad.
However, one thing the Norway coach still needs to improve is his Champions League record.
It was of course off the back of an incredible 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the competition that handed him the United job on a permanent basis. However, his record hasn't been good since then - with the 2-1 defeat against Young Boys implicative of the embarrassing loss against Istanbul Basaksehir last season which ultimately cost them a place in the knockout stages.
Solskjaer now has won just 4 games as a United manager in the competition losing seven, which is worst among all the managers since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. He although has the best goals per game record (1.72/game) in the Champions League, but he has also conceded the same (1.72/game).
Here we have looked at how his Champions League record as United manager compared to his three predecessors:
Jose Mourino
Most successful manager in UCL post-Ferguson era, Mourinho took part in the competition in two seasons and managed 8 wins, losing just twice and drawing four times. His win percentage hence is the best with 57.1%, while he scored 20 goals and conceded just 7 times.
Louis Van Gaal
The Dutch tactician only managed the side in this tournament for one season and does not have a pretty good record too. He lost, drew and won two each while in charge while his side also scored and conceded the same number of goals - seven.
David Moyes
In his brief spell, the current West Ham manager did fairly well winning five times, losing twice and drawing three times. His team scored 17 times and conceded just five while he also managed five cleansheets in the process.