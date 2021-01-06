Son and Sissoko put final in Mourinho's pocket

London, January 6: Jose Mourinho hailed a win of huge importance after Tottenham overcame Brentford 2-0 to reach the EFL Cup final.
Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min were on target to see Spurs past their Championship opponents, who finished with 10 men after Josh Dasilva was dismissed for a challenge that left Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with a gashed shin.
Tottenham have not won a piece of major silverware since lifting this trophy back in 2008 and it is a competition Mourinho has won four times.
The last of those came with Manchester United in 2017, with his former club taking on holders Manchester City in Wednesday's semi-final.
"It's a game that takes us to a final. Probably, I hope not, but probably an empty Wembley final but a Wembley final," Mourinho told Sky Sports, casting doubt on the EFL's ambitions to have a crowd at its rearranged April showpiece.
"I'm very, very happy with that. Of course we had matches this year against the biggest clubs in the country, we had London derbies, but this one is one that got us in a final
"I would consider that a very important match for us. Now we have this final in the pocket for a few months.
"We have to forget it and focus on what we have to play in the FA Cup, the Premier League and Europa League."
Brentford fell foul of a marginal VAR offside call when Ivan Toney thought he had equalised after the hour and Mourinho conceded it was not a vintage Tottenham display.
"Solid enough to win," he said. "The game was way under control. They had an offside goal and one penetration on the right-hand side.
"We did not play brilliantly with the ball. Sometimes the wrong decision, sometimes one more touch and not that soft control that allows you to play fast.
"But the game was always under control against a team who are probably coming here next year to play in the Premier League."