Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Son signs five-year Tottenham extension

Posted By: OPTA
Son Heung Min has signed a five-year contract extension with Tottenham Hotspur
Son Heung Min has signed a five-year contract extension with Tottenham Hotspur

London, July 20: Son Heung-min has been rewarded for his growing importance at Tottenham with a new five-year contract.

The South Korea international, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, has pledged his future to the London club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Son, 26, has steadily taken on a more prominent role under Mauricio Pochettino and featured 37 times in the Premier League last term, including 27 starts.

His 26 league goals over the past two seasons have eased the burden on star striker Harry Kane and helped Spurs to consecutive top-three finishes.

Son became the top Asian goalscorer in Premier League history with the winner against Crystal Palace last November, surpassing the tally of 19 set by former Manchester United man Park Ji-sung.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: SL 277/9 (86.0 vs SA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue