Soon to be Liverpool star Keita fined for fake driving license

Bengaluru, March 25: RB Leipzig star Naby Keita has been fined £220,000 by a Leipzig court for using a fake driving licence, according to reports.
The soon-to-be Liverpool star, 23, was charged £4,400 per day for 50 days for the use of false documentation forged in his native Guinea.
The box to box midfielder was originally fined £400,000 for the offences in February, but had the amount lowered after his lawyer appealed.
Keita was accused of producing the fake documents in Guinea in December 2016 and again six weeks later.
The state criminal office in Saxony called the licences "total counterfeits".
The Guinean box-to-box midfielder will link up with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool this summer in a deal that could total £66million - should Leipzig make the Champions League.
Klopp is a long-time admirer of the dynamic central midfielder and agreed the deal last summer.
According to Bild, should Leipzig only make it to the Europa League, Liverpool will owe just £62m - compared to £57m if they miss out on Europe altogether.
Things are looking good for the Reds on that front too, as Leipzig currently sit sixth in the Bundesliga table on 43 from their 27 games.
However, they sit just two points behind fourth-placed Eintract Frankfurt and one adrift of Bayer Leverkusen in fifth which means that it is a very close competition.
Keita is likely to become an integral part of the Liverpool midfield from next season and expectations will be big from him considering his impact in Bundesliga and the large fee Liverpool are paying for him.
Liverpool are also expected to bring at least one more central midfielder in the summer with Jorginho and Ndidi both linked heavily with them.
