Football South America World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Full List of Nations Qualified, Points Table, Eliminated Teams, Top Goal Scorers By MyKhel Staff Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 9:05 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers for 2026 concluded Round 18 on September 9, 2025, finalizing the standings for the six direct qualification spots and the intercontinental playoff berth.

The final round of fixtures was full of drama, as Bolivia made history by qualifying for an intercontinental playoff spot.

South America WC 2026 Qualifiers

Bolivia vs Brazil: Bolivia won 1-0, with Miguel Terceros scoring, securing the playoff spot for Bolivia over Venezuela. Brazil finished fifth with 29 points.

Venezuela vs Colombia: Colombia, already qualified, played Venezuela, who needed a win to claim the playoff spot. But Luis Suarez netted 4 goals as Colombia beat them 6-3, thus breaking the Venezuelan hearts.

Chile vs Uruguay: Uruguay, qualified, faced eliminated Chile. It was a comfortable 3-0 victory for the Garra Charua's as they march on to the global competition next year.

Ecuador vs Argentina: Ecuador managed a 1-0 win over Argentina, which saw both teams reduced to 10 men. Enner Valencia scored the solitary goal of the match as Lionel Messi's final World Cup qualifiers ended in a defeat.

Peru vs Paraguay: Paraguay beat Peru in the final qualifier match and have also advanced to the World Cup 2026. On the night, Matias Galarza scored the solitary goal of the match.

Which South America nations have qualified for World Cup 2026?

Argentina have qualified as qualifiers' winners - followed by Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay, all qualifying directly. Bolivia's victory was pivotal, earning them the playoff spot after 32 years. Venezuela, Peru and Chile are the unfortunate trio whose World Cup dreams for next year have ended here.

CONBEMOL Qualifiers Points Table

Team Matches Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference (GD) Points Argentina 18 12 2 4 +21 38 Ecuador 18 8 8 2 +9 29 Colombia 18 7 7 4 +10 28 Uruguay 18 7 7 4 +10 28 Brazil 18 8 4 6 +7 28 Paraguay 18 7 7 4 +4 28 Bolivia 18 6 2 10 -18 20 Venezuela 18 4 6 8 -10 18 Peru 18 2 6 10 -15 12 Chile 18 2 5 11 -18 11

South America World Cup 2026 Top Goal Scorers

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 8 goals

2. Luis Diaz (Colombia) - 7 goals

3. Miguel Terceros (Bolivia) - 7 goals

4. Enner Valencia (Ecuador) - 6 goals

5. Raphinha (Brazil) - 5 goals

6. José Salomon Rondon (Venezuela) - 5 goals

7. Darwin Nuñez (Uruguay) - 5 goals

8. Julián Álvarez (Argentina) - 4 goals

9. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) - 4 goals

10. Antonio Sanabria (Paraguay) - 4 goals