Southampton confirm interest in Theo Walcott

Bengaluru, January 8: Southampton manager Manuel Pellegrino has confirmed that the club are willing to bring Arsenal attacker Theo Walcott back to the club in the January transfer window.
The Premier League strugglers, who secured their first win in 10 matches against Championship side Fulham with a 1-0 victory with a goal from Ward Prowse in the FA Cup on Saturday (January 6), are desperate to add striking quality to their squad this window.
The Saints recently sold their star defender Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool for a World record fee of whopping £75 million, and are currently looking to reinvest the returns into their squad.
Walcott, who started his career at St Mary's Academy has risen as a significant target for Southampton boss however, manager Pellegrino claimed although they are eager to land the player in January he is unsure if the deal will go through because of high a transfer fee.
“I have been talking about him,” he said.
“He is a good player, but I don't know with the negotiations, with the market, I imagine that this type of player would have a lot of possibility. For us, it's not easy.
“Hopefully we can bring somebody that can help us be stronger. This is our target now. We know the market is difficult, but we are working on that.”
Arsenal are said to be demanding £25million for Walcott, who is on a £110,000-per-week and only has six months left on his contract.
Despite getting a huge £75m fee from Virgil van Dijk's sale to Liverpool, Southampton are not ready to pay the asking price and as per reports, both the club officials are holding a series of talks over the possibility of lowering the asking price.
Apart from Southampton, the English international is also a target for Everton and West Ham, however it is believed that Southampton are ahead in the race right now.
Walcott, who left Southampton for Arsenal as a 16-year-old in January 2006, has been restricted to only 49 minutes of Premier League football this season and mostly played his part in the EFL Cup and Europa League.
Walcott has played 395 matches for the Gunners and has scored 108 goals in his 13 years stint with the club.