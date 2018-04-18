Southampton target Wednesday keeper Keiren Westwood

Bengaluru, April 18: Premier League strugglers Southampton are chasing the summer signature of Sheffield Wednesday keeper Keiren Westwood.
The Republic of Ireland international, who has a year left on his Owls contract, is out for the season after suffering a fresh groin injury.
The 33-year-old might now have played his last game for Wednesday with Leeds United and Scottish giants Celtic also interested in the experienced stopper.
The Irishman fits the bill for Mark Hughes’ relegation-threatened Saints, who are looking to off-load Fraser Forster in the summer and want competition for his replacement Alex McCarthy who has done a pretty decent job under the bar.
Westwood has been out for four months after surgery on his groin but suffered a tear on his return to training last week.
He will miss their remaining Championship fixtures as well as Ireland's post-season friendlies against France, United States and Celtic.
In Westwood’s absence, academy product Joe Wildsmith, 22, has impressed for Wednesday.
While Cameron Dawson, another graduate from the club's youth teams, has deputised on the bench and played in FA Cup games.
Meanwhile, Southampton custodian Forster faces missing out on the World Cup along with Joe Hart of West Ham on loan from Manchester City.
Neither of the two keepers have been able to impress this season and Forster even lost his place to Alex McCarthy.
Nick Pope, 25, could be handed the reins by Gareth Soutgate but Jordan Pickford remains favourite to start between the sticks in Russia.
Jack Butland is right now the first choice but his recent performances for Stoke City have not been the most impressive but he is also likely to travel to Russia thanks to his experience compared to the likes of Pickford and Pope.
