'It was Kane': Tottenham appeal to Premier League to award goal to Harry Kane

Bengaluru, April 11: Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly appealed to the Premier League to award the second goal scored by Spurs against Stoke City last Saturday (April 7) to their striker Harry Kane.The English striker strongly believes that he got the last touch before the goal. Replays, however, showed that Kane did not get a clear touch of the ball and consequently, the goal was awarded to Christian Eriksen, who had taken the free-kick.
Awarding the goal to Kane will help the Englishman stay in contention to grab the Golden Boot award. Kane is currently second to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on the top-scorers' list with 24 goals in 31 appearances, five less than the Egyptian. If the goal is awarded to Kane, he can reduce the gap to just four and try to catch up to Salah by the end of the season.
Harry 'I swear on my daughter's life I touched it' Kane pic.twitter.com/F4b1IK7zzc— SH (@Sennesation) April 9, 2018
While Liverpool have five games left in the season, Spurs are slated to play six. The one-game advantage, Tottenham believe, is enough for Kane, the top-scorer in the last two seasons, to pull clear.
When Kane was asked about the goal, he sounded really confident that he scored it. "I swear on my daughter's life that I touched the ball, but there's nothing I can do," he had said.
"If they turn it around, they turn it around. If they take my word, they take my word. It is what it is, the most important thing is that we won the game."
BREAKING: Spurs appeal to Premier League for Rooney's 2011 goal v City to be awarded to Harry Kane. pic.twitter.com/6yRN6bGDs2— Kristian (@vonstrenginho) April 9, 2018
Kane is desperate to win the Golden Boot for the third year in a row. When asked whether he could overcome the five-goal difference with Salah in the remaining matches, he said, "Yeah, I still believe I can. Look, whatever happens, there are still games to go.
"I've got to focus on my game. I can't control what he does. Obviously, as a striker, it would be great to win the Golden Boot again and I will keep working hard from now until the end of the season."
Breaking news!! Tottenham have lodge an appeal with NASA to credit Harry Kane with the first steps on the moon pic.twitter.com/ZbExVPao3U— bren foster (@foster18_5) April 9, 2018
Now, we have to wait for the Premier League's verdict on the goal and see if Kane can really catch up to Salah in the remaining games.
While Harry Kane is begging the FA to give him Eriksen's goal, Mo Salah is battling the war on drugs in Egypt whilst preparing for another Champions League quarter-final game. Levels.— SH (@Sennesation) April 8, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur won the match 2-1 and are 10 points clear of the fifth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League. The three points more or less guarantees a top-four finish for Tottenham Hotspur this season.
