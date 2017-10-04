Spurs vow to track down fans for displaying offensive banner to Chelsea's Marcos Alonso

London, Oct 4: Tottenham Hotspur have launched an inspection after an alleged gang of their supporters carried a banner indicating to Marcos Alonso's association in a car accident which caused a death of a 19-year-old lady.
Alonso was 20 years of old that time and was a Bolton Wanderers player when he was engaged with the Madrid car accident.
The Full-back was then at first sentenced up to four years in jail but later was fined 61,000 euros (£53,890 at current rates) and restricted from driving for three years and four months.
Although that the crash happened in May 2011, Alonso was only sentenced by the Spanish authority just a year ago in February.
And indicating the incident, some away Spurs fan had reportedly carried out a banner in their last game against Huddersfield Town last weekend, where they waved a banner mocking the accident.
The Chelsea defender's name was at the top of the flag where it was clearly shown with images for no drinking and a car sign underneath. At the base, there were words printing mocking the death: 'He murdered a girl.'
Huddersfield did not confiscate the banner and there was no sign of it inside the John Smith's Stadium for Spurs' 4-0 win in the Premier League according to Times, however in social media two of the Spurs supported posted the image of it carrying to the match, which they later deleted.
Spurs have condemned such actions and suggested that they will now look into the matter closely and will take proper action against the fans if found guilty.
"This banner is clearly in extremely poor taste and we are investigating the matter," a Tottenham spokesman said. "If found to be a Spurs fan, they will be dealt with accordingly."