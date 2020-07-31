Spurs want Porto winger, a good deal?

Kolkata, July 31: If reports in England are to be believed, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is looking to raid his former club FC Porto for the signing of wing wizard Luis Diaz who has made a solid impression in his first season.
The Colombian was snapped up by Porto last summer for only £6.5 million and he has made such a mark in Portugal that now a host of clubs are looking for the signature of the 23-year-old.
Would Diaz be a good signing for Spurs? Here, we try to analyse what he would be able to provide Mourinho.
Journey so far
His debut season in the continent has been truly amazing as he has been one of the best players in Liga Nos this. The Colombian international has lit up Portuguese football and has already shown that he can be the next big thing from Estadio do Dragao.
Style of play
Diaz is exactly the kind of winger Mourinho would like to have in his team. The Colombian can feature on either flank but he is more comfortable on the left hand side. He makes life of defenders really hard and that can be seen from the number of fouls on him (1.7) per game. Diaz is quite creative as can be seen from his average of 0.6 key passes per game.
Do Spurs need him?
Diaz would certainly add a fresh new option on the flanks for Mourinho and that is very important for Spurs in order to progress regardless of the future of the likes of Erik Lamela or Lucas Moura. Diaz seems like a typical Mourinho kind of player and Daniel Levy should back his manager in order to get his desired players if he wants him to deliver.