Bengaluru, October 13: The wait is over! The Premier League has arrived in Namma Bengaluru! The stage is set for the two-day Premier League Live Show at KTPO, Whitefield.
In what could be described as once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, football fans in India, will have their hands on the Premier League trophy.
The two-day fan park event which will be held tomorrow (October 14) and day after (October 15) brings together Premier League legends like Alan Shearer, Robert Pires, Shay Given, Ronny Johnsen, Gerry Taggart, Graham Stuart, John Barnes and Paul Dickov.
Shearer, Pires, Johnsen and Given showed their class though on a different pitch as they had a media interaction.
"I'm massively excited for Premier League Live. It promises to be a great event with an electric atmosphere and I can't wait to see the fans get involved in the on-site activities and enjoy watching Premier League matches with them at the park," said Shearer, the all-time Premier League top scorer with 260 goals from 441 Premier League games.
In the two-day event which is expecting a turnout of around 40,000 fans, Premier League legends will meet them and preview the matches of the weekend including the high-voltage Liverpool vs Manchester United vs tie which will be held at 5pm (IST).
A giant screen will show the matches live while a Virtual Reality Zone will bring a Premier League matchday to life for fans as they experience what it is like at a Premier League stadium from the players' tunnel to the roar of the crowds.
To add to the excitement, four lucky fans who come to the park on the second day (October 15) will get the chance to win tickets for a trip to London to see their favourite Premier League club in action.
"The stage is set and we're really excited for the weekend's Premier League Live Show and the opportunity to celebrate Indian fans' support of our clubs and their players in Bengaluru. It's going to be a fantastic weekend of football action on and off the pitch and we're looking forward to welcoming the local fans to the event," said Premier League Managing Director Richard Masters.
Main attractions of Premier League Live
• Live entertainment - Live screening of five Premier League matches and local music acts and DJs
• Premier League 360 - through Virtual Reality headsets fans can experience the excitement of a Premier League match day. From arriving at the stadium to the players stepping onto the pitch to the roar of the crowds
• The Kick Lab - fans can measure their kicking speed and accuracy and compare with Premier League players
• Striker Sprint - invites fans to sprint the length of a specially made track, avoiding obstacles to finish in the fastest time possible
• Premier League Trophy Tour - an immersive zone that gives fans an educational and entertaining Premier League experience and the opportunity for a photo with the Premier League Trophy
• My Premier League - Photo booths that will create your own personalised Topps playing card
• Shirt names and numbers - fans can bring their official club shirt to be printed with a Premier League player's name - for free.