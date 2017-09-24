Steven Gerrard wins his first derby as manager

Bengaluru, September 24: A brilliant brace from Curtis Jones and a clincher from Rafa Camacho saw Liverpool U18s come from behind for a deserved victory in the mini-derby at the Kirkby. This win will stay special forever as it marks Steven Gerrard’s first ever win as a under-18 manager in the mini mini derby.
Gerrard took over the role of his boyhood club Liverpool’s under-18 manager this season and has done a brilliant job so far but the win against Everton will be extra special to the Reds legend.
Despite having dominated possession the young Reds found themselves behind to Everton striker Anthony Gordon's goal just before half-time at a rain-swept Kirkby academy.
However, with 20 minutes remaining two goals from 16-year-old Curtis Jones, one a brilliant half-volley from a corner, turned the match around within the space of two minutes before Rafael Camacho added a third late on.
After the game, Steven Gerrard said that the victory was not as satisfying as he would have wanted but he is proud of his boys and will remember the victory.
"I don't think anything will ever replace being out there yourself and playing, especially in front of all the supporters," said former Reds captain Gerrard, whom Jones raced to celebrate with on scoring his second.
“To win a derby at Goodison or Anfield is a special feeling but I felt every bit of that.
"I am happy and just pleased for the boys because they deserved it and I am so proud of them tonight."
Even though the young Reds are in fine form this season, the first-team struggle defensively and somehow managed to get all three points against Leicester City on Saturday (september 23) with a 3-2 win as Philippe Coutinho had a stellar game.