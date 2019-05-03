Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Still much at stake for top and bottom teams in La Liga

By
Lionel Messi
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi brings his team to Celta Vigo.

Bengaluru, May 3: Barcelona have been confirmed as La Liga champions, but the excitement continues towards the top and bottom of the table this weekend.

There is so much to play for with Getafe, Sevilla and Valencia chasing the fourth UEFA Champions League spot, Athletic Bilbao and Alaves also fighting for European qualification, and no team in the bottom half yet mathematically safe from relegation.

Still chasing a treble of La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi brings his team to Celta Vigo - with the Iago Aspas lead Galicians in excellent form but still just two points above the drop zone.

Fixtures | Results | Points table

The weekend's action begins with fifth placed Sevilla hosting midtable Leganes at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan - where the Andalusians have won four of their last five LaLiga outings.

Local pride

Local pride

Atletico Madrid can ensure they finish second spot ahead of neighbours Real Madrid if they get at least a point on the visit to Espanyol - whose excellent recent form has seen them pull clear of the drop zone.

More than local pride is at stake at Mendizorroza, where a victory would further boost Alaves' Europa League qualification hopes, but Real Sociedad will draw level on points with their Basque neighbours if they repeat last season's away victory.

Less pressure

Less pressure

The game at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez impacts both ends of the table as Getafe will be aiming for three points to strengthen their hold on fourth spot, while visitors 17th placed Girona must build on last weekend's victory over Sevilla to remain above the drop zone.

There is likely to be less pressure when Eibar host Real Betis, although both teams will remember how the Basques won last season's fixture 5-0.

On course

On course

Real Madrid's players must react to last weekend's shock defeat at Rayo when welcoming Villarreal - with the Yellow Submarine having emerged from the drop zone recently and with an excellent recent record at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Valladolid's unlucky defeat at Atletico last weekend dropped them back into the relegation places, so three points are a must when Athletic Bilbao visit, with the Basques also needing a victory to stay on course for next year's Europa League.

Battled impressively

Battled impressively

Bottom again now Huesca have battled impressively through recent months, although results have not always gone their way, and they must lift themselves again when top four chasing Valencia visit El Alcoraz.

Then a huge six-pointer in the race to avoid the drop, with a Levante side who battled well in losing just 0-1 at Barcelona last weekend hosting a Rayo Vallecano team still 19th but boosted by their first La Liga victory in two decades over Real Madrid last weekend.

(With MSL Media inputs)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue