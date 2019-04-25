Football

Stoke want 30m for England keeper

By
Jack Butland
Jack Butland is keen on a Premier League return

Kolkata, April 25: Stoke City have slapped a £30million price tag on their star goalkeeper Jack Butland's head, according to reports.

The England keeper is keen for a Premier League return to ensure his international future is safe and Stoke City are happy to cash him in in order to use that money to rebuild their squad that could help them get back to the top tier of English football.

It is reported that the Potters chiefs will not stand in Butland's way but they will allegedly refuse a cut-price deal.

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have been linked with Butland, 26, capped nine times by England.

And if they want to secure his signature, they may be forced to break the English record for a goalkeeper.

Everton's Jordan Pickford currently holds the accolade after his £25m move from Sunderland, which could rise to £30m.

Butland has two years left on his Stoke contract, which hands the Potters an advantage in negotiations.

Pickford is currently the number one for England but he has had a shaky season with Everton this campaign and Butland coming back to the Premier League could certainly dethrone the Everton keeper from the national team.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
