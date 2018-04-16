Super Cup, East Bengal 1 FC Goa 0: Dudu strike takes Red and Gold into final

Bhubaneswar, April 16: A second-half strike by Dudu Omagbemi gave East Bengal a 1-0 win over FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium here on Monday (April 16) and sent them to the final of the Super Cup. The Nigerian striker struck in the 78th minute to see his team through 10-man Goa. East Bengal will take on the winners of the second semi-final between Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC in the final.
The Kolkata side's coach, Khalid Jamil, went in with a 4-5-1 combination with Dudu the lone striker upfront and Ugandan Khalid Aucho getting his first start in midfield. FC Goa's coach Derick Pereira fielded a 4-4-2 with Manvir Singh partnering Spaniard Ferran Corominas in attack.
It was a scrappy first-half which ended goalless. East Bengal had the better chances with Syrian midfielder Mahmoud Al Amna missing the first real chance of the half in the 19th minute. Al Amna failed to tap in a cross from inside the box by teammate and Japanese midfielder Katsumi Yusa. Then, Dudu broke free from an Al Amna-flicked header a minute later but with just the Goa keeper Kattimani to beat, the Nigerian hit straight at him. Katsumi Yusa then missed two gilt-edged chances between the 33rd and 35th minutes and Goa got their best chance through Coro in added time, when his solo run found him in-front of East Bengal goalie Ubaid, but he could not convert.
The half was highlighted by as many as four bookings, equally shared by both sides. Seriton and Edu Bedia went into referee Santhosh Bhaskaran's book for Goa while Cavin Lobo and Gurwinder received yellow cards for East Bengal.
East Bengal continued to press hard for a goal in the second half and Dudu and Katsumi again missed at least three golden opportunities to score between them, the Nigerian being the more profligate. The deadlock was finally broken in the 78th minute when another quality cross from the left flank by Katsumi found Dudu, who tapped in past Kattimani.
While Samad Ali Mallik became the third East Bengal player to be booked, FC Goa captain Edu Bedia picked up his second yellow of the game for a rash lunge at substitute Ansumana Kromah, who had come in for Dudu. Goa had to finish the game with 10-men on the field.
Match result:
East Bengal 1 (Dudu Omagbemi 78) bt FC Goa 0
Source: AIFF Media
