Super Cup: Jamshedpur look to upset FC Goa in the quarters

Bhubaneswar, April 11: Jamshedpur FC were at the receiving end when they clashed with Hero ISL semi-finalists FC Goa last time but 'revenge' isn't something which is running through coach Steve Coppell's mind before locking their horns with the Goan team in the Hero Super Cup quarter-final on Thursday (April 12).
"Revenge is not the right word which I should say. We just have another opportunity to try our level best and win tomorrow's game. We're here to progress in the tournament and we can accomplish that only by winning tomorrow's game", Coppell stated in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.
Wellington is really looking forward to #JFCvFCG! Watch what he had to say...#JamKeKhelo #HeroSuperCup pic.twitter.com/ZUnMgV0V0A— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) April 11, 2018
After upsetting the I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC in the Round of 16, the ISL debutants have set the quarterfinal date with FC Goa and the English coach informed that his team is physically fine and they'll go all guns blazing on Thursday. "We had a long time to recover from our last match and we are in a good shape physically. We're rearing to give it a shot tomorrow."
Everybody loves pool sessions and so do the #Gaurs! 🏊♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/k9MzoVrpig— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) April 11, 2018
Meanwhile, the astute gaffer further said that it's tougher to keep the possession rather than winning it and they'll set the strategy accordingly.
"According to me, the easiest thing is to say keeping the possession. But I would say, it's tougher to keep the ball with you than chasing it. The team who has the ball need to work harder to keep the possession. We'll play to the best of our physicality and ability to perform."
"We won't dwell on our past results when we play @FCGoaOfficial! It's a completely different game this time." - @choudharyfar8— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) April 11, 2018
Watch his entire interview here ⬇️#JFCvFCG #HeroSuperCup #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/joOEzwPPgk
Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who clocked the fastest goal in the recently-concluded ISL thanked coach Steve Coppell and the entire Jamshedpur FC fraternity for providing him with an opportunity to learn the minute details of the game and improve as a player.
"I have learnt many a thing and have progressed a lot. I enjoy being here. It's a continual learning process and I absolutely love being here throughout."
Keep dreaming big and keep training hard!— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) April 11, 2018
The lads toil in the heat as they prepare for their #HeroSuperCup encounter vs @FCGoaOfficial!#JamKeKhelo #JFCvFCG pic.twitter.com/VGCMj3grdy
Nonetheless, FC Goa who overturned ATK in their previous match, are rating their opposition highly before Thursday’s match. "They are a very good team and a good bunch of players are there in Jamshedpur. They're defensively very organised. But, we are also here to show our worth and what I strongly feel, we are ready for the match", Pronay Halder said.
Eloquent coach Derrick Pereira said that they have a few niggles but not major injury woes before the humdinger. "I can't say that we're missing any player tomorrow. But there a few niggles. We can take the final call only tomorrow."
The #Gaurs came home with a win the last time they took on Jamshedpur FC. More of the same this time around as well! 😉 #JFCvFCG #HeroSuperCup pic.twitter.com/h5TMDxwrjs— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) April 11, 2018
"The important part is that the team have regrouped well and they're working hard. The team is eager to put up a good performance and progress further to the semifinals", Pereira signed off.
Match kicks off at 4:00pm IST
Live on Star Sports 2/2 HD/1 Tamil/Suvarna Plus/Jalsha Movies/Asianet Movies
Streamed live on Hotstar and Jio TV
Source: AIFF Release
