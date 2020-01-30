Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Suso leaves Milan for Sevilla

By Ryan Benson
Suso

Seville, January 30: Milan have allowed Spanish winger Suso to leave on an 18-month loan to Sevilla, who will be required to purchase him outright if certain objectives are met during his stay.

Suso, 26, joined the Rossoneri from Liverpool in 2015 and has been a prominent member of the first-team squad over the past three-and-a-half years.

The Spain international had played in 16 of Milan's 21 Serie A matches this term, scoring one and setting up another two.

Milan were said to have valued Suso at €40million in pre-season, but his underwhelming form this term is seemingly reflected by the reported €25m purchase option for Sevilla.

The move sees Suso reunited with Julen Lopetegui, the coach who handed the former Cadiz youngster his first Spain cap and also worked with him in La Roja's youth setup.

Suso will be expected to compete with Nolito, Lucas Ocampos, Rony Lopes and Munir El Haddadi for a spot in the starting XI.

He joins a Sevilla squad that sits third in LaLiga with 38 points, five adrift of second-placed Barcelona.

More SUSO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Liverpool keep winning
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue