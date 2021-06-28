Sweden vs Ukraine, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 28: Scotland will play host to an enthralling game between Sweden and Ukraine in the round of the 16 stages.
Both the sides have had a pretty contrasting tournament so far. Sweden have been one of the best sides in the competition and have surprised every viewer by topping the group consisting of Spain, Slovakia and Poland. They have kept two clean sheets in the process and defeated Slovakia and Poland and drew with Spain.
On the other hand, Ukraine qualified for the knockouts for the first time at Euro being one of the best third-placed teams. They have shown flashes of brilliance in their play on the group stage and now need to maintain the same against Sweden if they are to cause any upset.
Date: 30th June 2021
Time: 12:30 am (IST)
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony Six
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch Out
Sweden: Isak has been a revelation for Sweden at the top. He has had to share the bulk of the attacking responsibility in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and definitely has given a good account of himself. Manager Janne Andersson will now hope that he once again steps up against Ukraine and impact the game in a positive way.
Ukraine: Most of Ukraine's goal in this tournament has come from their skipper Andriy Yarmolenko and his attacking prowess could once again play a crucial role in how they perform next.
Head-to-Head
Sweden wins: 1
Draws: 0
Ukraine wins: 3
Last meeting: Ukraine 2-1 Sweden
Dream11 Prediction
Sweden will start the contest as the favourites due to them having excellent form and being unbeaten in the group stage. However, the Ukraine team under Shevchenko will not be a pushover and a close contest is expected to be seen.
Sweden Predicted Line-up (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Carl Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg
Ukraine Predicted Line-Up (4-3-3): Georgi Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitalii Mykolenko; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Ruslan Malinovskiy, Andriy Yarmolenko; Roman Yaremchuk
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Robin Olsen
Defenders - Carl Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Mykola Matvienko, Vitalii Mykolenko
Midfielders - Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykola Shaparenko
Strikers - Alexander Isak (Captain), Andriy Yarmolenko (Vice-Captain)