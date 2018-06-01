Football

Switzerland star Xhaka relieved to avoid serious injury

Switzerland and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka
Villarreal, June 1: Granit Xhaka is "very relieved" after a scan showed a knee injury will not rule him out of Switzerland's World Cup campaign.

Xhaka damaged his left knee in training on Thursday (May 31), with Switzerland denying initial media reports that suggested he was hospitalised.

The Arsenal midfielder underwent a scan, however, which cleared him of serious injury with the World Cup in Russia just two weeks away.

"I'm very relieved," Xhaka said in a statement released via the Swiss Football Association (SFV) website.

Team doctor Pierre-Etienne Fournier treated Xhaka at Switzerland's team hotel and the physician gave a more detailed prognosis of the 25-year-old's condition.

"We could already see that the ligaments were intact but we wanted to play it safe, also with regard to the meniscus," Fournier said.

"We are very relieved that it is only a painful bone bruise - and very grateful that we were able to do an MRI scan late in the evening."

While the midfielder is expected to be available for Switzerland's World Cup opener against Brazil on June 17, the SVF confirmed Xhaka will not be available for Sunday's friendly against Spain.

