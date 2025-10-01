Football Simeone Highlights Griezmann's Talent After His 200th Goal For Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone commended Antoine Griezmann following his 200th goal for Atletico Madrid. The coach emphasised that talent knows no age and praised Griezmann's contributions to the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Diego Simeone praised Antoine Griezmann's timeless talent after the forward netted his 200th goal for Atletico Madrid. This milestone came during a dominant 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. The win marked a strong response following their initial Champions League loss to Liverpool. Giacomo Raspadori, Robin Le Normand, Giuliano Simeone, and Julian Alvarez also contributed goals, bringing Atleti's total to 204 in the competition.

Atletico Madrid became the 17th club to surpass 200 goals in the Champions League, joining Real Madrid and Barcelona as the only Spanish teams to achieve this. England leads with five clubs reaching this milestone. Griezmann, now 34, has scored more goals for Atletico than any other player, surpassing Luis Aragones' record of 172 goals.

Simeone expressed gratitude for Griezmann's contributions beyond his impressive goal tally. "I am grateful to Antoine and his time at Atletico Madrid, without even mentioning his 200 goals," Simeone stated. He recalled Griezmann's evolution from a left-winger into a world-class forward who played a crucial role in France's World Cup victory in 2018.

The coach highlighted Griezmann's work ethic and positive influence on the team. "He was always a role model in everything, from his effort and work ethic to the joy he brought to the team," Simeone added. Fans' appreciation for Griezmann is well-deserved due to his consistent performances and dedication.

Atletico Madrid has been prolific recently, scoring 13 goals in just one week. They secured victories against Rayo Vallecano (3-2) and Real Madrid (5-2) in LaLiga. Despite a slow start to the season, they currently sit fifth in LaLiga standings. Their next challenge is an away match against Celta Vigo before the international break.

Simeone believes there is still room for improvement despite recent successes. "Scoring goals gives you more confidence and earns you points," he noted. The team is finding ways to score consistently but must continue improving defensively while growing offensively.

Simeone emphasised the importance of humility and teamwork as they strive for further progress. "The team can still aspire to improve, and we need to do so with humility, faith and teamwork," he concluded.