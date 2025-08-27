Football Elisabeth Terland Expresses Optimism Following Hat-Trick In Champions League Qualifying Match Elisabeth Terland scored a hat-trick in Manchester United's dominant 4-0 victory over PSV in the Champions League qualifying round. Her performance signals optimism for the upcoming season as United prepares for their next match. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 20:51 [IST]

Elisabeth Terland is feeling hopeful about the upcoming 2025-26 season after her impressive performance in Manchester United's 4-0 victory over PSV. She scored a hat-trick, starting with a goal just seven minutes into the match. Celin Bizet Donnum added another before halftime, giving the Women's Super League team a strong lead.

In the second half, Terland completed her hat-trick with two more goals, both set up by Ella Toone. This secured a commanding win in their Champions League second-round qualifying semi-final. United will now face either Hammarby or Metalist Kharkiv on Saturday in the final of their mini-group. A win would advance them to a two-legged third qualifying-round tie in September.

Reflecting on her performance, Terland expressed optimism for the season ahead. Last season, she scored 10 goals in 20 league games and hopes her recent hat-trick signals more success this year. "We came here to do a job, put on a good performance. We dominated this game," Terland told MUTV.

Terland shared her thoughts on breaking what she called a "two-goal curse." She said, "I got some goals; it is good to get going. It is the first game of a long season so now we turn our focus to the next game, but we are happy with the performance." She added that it's been a while since she scored three goals in one match and sees it as hopefully marking a positive season for herself.

Lisa Naalsund, who assisted Terland's opening goal, highlighted their pre-season efforts. "We have been working a lot on relationships in pre-season and I think you could see it on the pitch," Naalsund remarked. She enjoys playing when they perform well and score multiple goals, describing it as "really nice."

The team is now focused on maintaining their momentum as they prepare for their next challenge. With Terland's confidence high and strong teamwork evident on the field, Manchester United Women aim to continue their successful run in upcoming matches.