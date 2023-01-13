Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022: Nominees List, Ceremony Date, Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

By
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbppe and Neymar among nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards Mens Player of the Year 2022
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbppe and Neymar among nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards Men's Player of the Year 2022

The nominees in eight different categories for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 were revealed by FIFA on Thursday (January 12) and once against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are set to go head to head.

The nominees for eight different trophies, including the men's and women's best players of the last year were revealed alongside the coach, goalkeeper, Puskas and fans of the year awards.

Headlining the nominees list is the two World Cup finals stars - France's Mbappe and Argentina's Messi. Apart from Messi and Mbappe, some other big names on the nominees list are retired France star Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Robert Levandowski, Sadio Mane and Neymar.

One serious contender for the award alongside recent World champion Messi, will be Benzema, who won the 2021-22 La Liga, the top Spanish club title and 2021-22 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and finished as top scorer in both competitions. He also won the Ballon d'Or award last year back in October.

In the women's category, a number of England's Euro 2022-winning stars are in the running with Beth Mead and Leah Williamson nominated alongside the likes of Barcelona's Alexia Putellas and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg.

As for coaches, Argentina's World Cup winning coach Lionel Scaloni is among the nominees for the men's award, while England's European Championship winning coach Sarina Wiegman is among the nominees for the women's award.

The Puskas awards and Fans awards also has some unique names. The winner for the awards will be decided based on the results of voting which closes on February 3.

Here is all you need to know about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 nominees, ceremony date and time:

The Best FIFA Male Nominees

The Best FIFA Male Nominees

The Best FIFA Football Men's Player of the Year 2022 Nominees

Player Club(s) National Team
Julian Alvarez River Plate / Manchester City Argentina
Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund England
Karim Benzema Real Madrid France
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium
Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund / Manchester City Norway
Achraf Hakimi PSG Morocco
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich / Barcelona Poland
Sadio Mane Liverpool / Bayern Munich Senegal
Kylian Mbappe PSG France
Lionel Messi PSG Argentina
Luka Modric Real Madrid Croatia
Neymar PSG Brazil
Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt
Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Brazil

The Best FIFA Football Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2022 Nominees

Goalkeeper Club(s) National Team
Alisson Liverpool Brazil
Yassine Bounou Sevilla Morocco
Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium
Ederson Manchester City Brazil
Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Argentina

The Best FIFA Football Men's Coach of the Year 2022 Nominees

Coach Team(s) Nationality
Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid Italian
Didier Deschamps France French
Pep Guardiola Manchester City Spanish
Walid Regragui Wydad AC / Morocco Moroccan
Lionel Scaloni Argentina Argentinian
The Best FIFA Female Nominees

The Best FIFA Female Nominees

The Best FIFA Football Women's Player of the Year 2022 Nominees

Player Club(s) National Team
Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Spain
Debinha North Carolina Courage Brazil
Jessie Fleming Chelsea Canada
Ada Hegerberg Lyon Norway
Sam Kerr Chelsea Australia
Beth Mead Arsenal England
Vivianne Miedema Arsenal Netherlands
Alex Morgan Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave USWNT
Lena Oberdorf Wolfsburg Germany
Alexandra Popp Wolfsburg Germany
Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain
Wendie Renard Lyon France
Keira Walsh Manchester City / Barcelona England
Leah Williamson Arsenal England

The Best FIFA Football Women's Goalkeeper of the Year 2022 Nominees

Goalkeeper Club(s) National Team
Ann-Katrin Berger Chelsea Germany
Mary Earps Manchester United England
Christiane Endler Lyon Chile
Merle Frohms Eintracht Frankfurt / Wolfsburg Germany
Alyssa Naeher Chicago Red Stars USWNT
Sandra Panos Garcia-Villamil Barcelona Spain

The Best FIFA Football Women's Coach of the Year 2022 Nominees

Coach Team Nationality
Sonia Bompastor Lyon French
Emma Hayes Chelsea English
Bev Priestman Canada English
Pia Sundhage Brazil Swedish
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg Germany German
Sarina Wiegman England Dutch
Puskas and Fan Awards Nominees

Puskas and Fan Awards Nominees

FIFA Puskas Award 2022 Nominees

Player Goal Tournament/League Date
Salma Paralluelo Barcelona vs Villarreal 2021–22 Primera Division (Women) April 2, 2022
Dimitri Payet Marseille vs PAOK 2021–22 UEFA Europa Conference League April 7, 2022
Theo Hernandez AC Milan vs Atalanta 2021-22 Serie A May 15, 2022
Amandine Henry Barcelona vs Lyon 2021–22 UEFA Women's Champions League May 21, 2022
Mario Balotelli Adana Demirspor vs Goztepe Spor Kulubu 2021-22 Super Lig May 22, 2022
Alou Kuol Iraq U23 vs Australia U23 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup June 4, 2022
Alessia Russo England vs Sweden Women’s Euro 2022 July 26, 2022
Francisco Gonzalez Metilli Central Cordoba vs Rosario 2022 Argentine Primera División August 1, 2022
Marcin Oleksy Warta Poznan vs Stal Rzeszow 2022 PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa November 6, 2022
Richarlison Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 November 24, 2022
Kylian Mbappe Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 December 18, 2022

The Best FIFA Fan Award 2022 Nominees

• Abdullah Al-Salmi - Saudi Arabia Fan, who travelled across the desert to support his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

• Japan Fans

• Argentina Fans

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 Ceremony Date, Time and Telecast Information

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 Ceremony Date, Time and Telecast Information

When and where is The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony taking place?

The 2022 The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will take place on February 27, 2023 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

What time will the The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony start?

The timings of 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be revealed closer to date of the event.

How to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards on TV or live stream?

The 2022 The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony can be streamed FIFA's official YouTube channel. The full broadcast information of the The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony will be announced closer to the date.

Comments

MORE BEST FIFA AWARDS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 11:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 13, 2023
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
Click to comments