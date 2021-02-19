The big Friday Premier League quiz: February 19, 2021

London, Febraury 19: Everton will get another chance to finally banish the Merseyside derby blues when they face Liverpool on Saturday (February 20) before Arsenal try and halt the Manchester City juggernaut.
The Toffees have not beaten their neighbours in the last 23 meetings in all competitions ahead of their trip to Anfield, where the Reds will look to build on their Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday (February 16).
City look destined to regain the Premier League title from Jurgen Klopp's side and will head to Emirates Stadium on Sunday in search of an incredible 18th consecutive win.
West Ham entertain Tottenham in another derby, while Manchester United take on struggling Newcastle United at Old Trafford.
Test your knowledge ahead of a mouth-watering weekend of top-flight fixtures with our Opta-powered quiz.
Man City have won their first 🔟 #PL matches in 2021, the longest-ever winning run by a team from the start of a calendar year in top-flight history#EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/jhbPyCZG4Q— Premier League (@premierleague) February 18, 2021
1. Everton have failed to win any of their last 20 top-fight games at Anfield. Who scored the only goal when they last secured all three points at the home of their big rivals in September 1999?
2. Arsenal have failed to score in their previous three home league games against City. Who was the last Gunners player to find the net against the leaders at home in the league back in April 2017?
3. Tottenham were 3-0 up with 10 minutes remaining in the reverse fixture against West Ham this season, but ended up drawing 3-3. Who scored the Hammers' stunning last-gasp equaliser?
4. Newcastle have won just one of their previous 35 away league games against Manchester United. Who scored grabbed the winner when they beat the Red Devils 1-0 at Old Trafford in December 2013?
5. Thomas Tuchel has picked up 13 points from his first five Premier League games in charge of Chelsea. Which two Blues managers bettered their return with five Premier League wins in a row at the start of their reign?
10 - Manchester City are now 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League - the only two teams to fail to go on and win the title having had a lead of 10+ points are Newcastle United in 1995/96 and Manchester United in 1997/98. Cruising. pic.twitter.com/3ilRLBXtmZ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2021
Answers:
1. Kevin Campbell
2. Shkodran Mustafi (in a 2-2 draw)
3. Manuel Lanzini
4. Yohan Cabaye
5. Carlo Ancelotti and Maurizio Sarri