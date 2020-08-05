The four players Manchester United signed from the Bundesliga

Bengaluru, Aug 5: Manchester United have been strongly linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho over a Summer transfer.
Solskjaer apparently has identified the former Manchester City youngster as a priority signing to continue the club’s rebuild. As per reports, the Red Devils are very close to signing him which would see them breaking the English record transfer again.
Should he sign for the side, he would be the fifth signing from Bundesliga in United’s history. The previous four, however, have not had much luck in United colours. But the fans would now hope that the English prodigy would break the jinx.
Here we have enlisted those four players and looked into their journey who changed their colours to don the famous Red jersey.
Owen Hargreaves
The English midfielder was probably the best recruit out of the lot however his stint was short lived. The 27-year-old signed for the Red Devils in 2007 after winning four league titles with them.
He was seen as the perfect replacement of Roy Keane. He did live up to the hype and immediately made a huge impact in United's midfield helping them to clinch a double with the league title and Champions League win. But following that season, he struggled with injuries and only managed to play five more games for the club in the next three years.
If not for the injuries, he surely could have embarked himself as a Red Devils legend given his importance in the side.
Shinji Kagawa
After Sir Alex Ferguson failed to land Eden Hazard due to financial mismatch, he opted to sign Borussia Dortmund's player of the season Kagawa for £17million in 2012. He displayed a few flashes of brilliance in his first season - including a brilliant hat trick against Norwich City and winning the league that term. But after Ferguson's departure, he could not find his rhythm and struggled to replicate his Bundesliga form under David Moyes as well as Louis Van Gaal. He left the club in 2014 eventually to return to Dortmund again in 2014.
Bastian Schweinsteiger
The German midfielder left his boyhood side Bayern Munich for a new challenge to sign for United after a call from his former manager and then United boss Louis Van Gaal. But in the twilight of his career, he never succeeded to produce his old form and only managed 18 Premier League appearances in an injury-disrupted campaign. Following Van Gaal's sacking next season, he was frozen out by Jose Mourinho next season. He left the club in 2017 playing just one game for Red Devils next year, that too in FA Cup.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Probably one of those very talents who was seen as one of the best recoups by the Old Trafford side in a long time. Mkhitaryan signed for United in 2017 coming off with two incredible seasons at Dortmund. He although struggled to replicate the same in his first season in Premier League but he helped United to clinch the Europa League, scoring six goals in 11 appearances in the competition. But he struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and under Mourinho. And he eventually left the club in an ill-fated swap with Alexis Sanchez.