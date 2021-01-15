The rise of Phil Foden

Chennai, January 15: "I’ve got a photograph that he gave me when he was a little kid, and the fish is nearly bigger than him” says Terry John, the man who found the talent of Phil Foden at the age of five.
Ask anybody who knew Foden right from their childhood and their answer would all be the same. Nothing has changed with Foden in his 20 years.
The midfielder has been phenomenal this season. He has put in amazing performances whenever given a chance to prove himself on the pitch.
The England International has gained the trust of his manager and is having a wonderful season in terms of minutes as well as goals, notching up eight goals and five assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.
His performances have been improving with every passing game. Now that David Silva is gone, Manchester City are counting on Foden to cover up the track left by the Spanish legend who now plays for Real Sociedad.
Back in November, there were rumours that the Mancjester City board have decided to extend Foden's current contract with a lucrative wage that would see him earn three times the amount of wages he is currently earning. Foden currently earns 25000 Euros a week and with his new deal, he's all set to earn 75000 Euros a week.
Pep Guardiola said at the start of the season that "He’s doing the right path where he can become one of the greatest players for the club, I don’t know if he’s going to be one of the big players for the country but for the club, for sure, he will. He’s going to be the home-grown legend for 10, 12 years."