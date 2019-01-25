Football

Monaco suspend head coach Thierry Henry

By Opta
Thierry Henry has been suspended by Monaco

Monaco, January 25: Thierry Henry has been suspended by Monaco, the Ligue 1 club have announced.

The former Arsenal and France forward has struggled to turn around Monaco's flagging fortunes since being appointed as Leonardo Jardim's replacement in October.

Henry held a remarkable news conference on Thursday (January 24) in which he confirmed he has dismissed a number of players from training with Monaco's first team.

"You have to see. There were not too many people in training yesterday. We'll see today," Henry said ahead of a game against Dijon. "It's important to see the reaction at Dijon. We are in a critical situation - unfortunately, that has not changed.

"We tightened up the group. At some point, you need guys who want to save the club, who don't think about themselves. We're sorting it out. We're going to war."

However, Monaco confirmed in a brief statement that Henry has been stood down.

"Monaco announces that it has decided to suspend first-team coach Thierry Henry," the club said.

"Franck Passi will train the professional group this Friday."

Monaco were deep in a relegation battle when Henry arrived but he has been unable to inspire any improvement in results.

They are just a point and a place above the bottom of the Ligue 1 table and Henry's side were knocked out of the Coupe de France by second-tier side Metz on Tuesday.

Henry also lost his temper over perceived time-wasting during Monaco's 5-1 defeat at home to Strasbourg earlier in the month.

He appeared to use a French insult which translates as "grandson of a b***h" or "your grandmother's a w***e" in a confrontation with defender Kenny Lala that was caught on camera.

Henry signed former Arsenal team-mate Cesc Fabregas this month but Monaco are winless in their last five games in all competitions, with his dire spell in charge seemingly over.

Jardim, sacked by Monaco despite leading the club to the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17, has been linked with a return to the club.

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
