Things to know about Chelsea youngster Charlie Webster attracting interests from Borussia Dortmund

Bengaluru, May 15: Unlike other Premier League teams, Chelsea always produced talent machine over the years from its academy. Due to the transfer ban in the last Summer, the Blues have shown the world they have the capabilities to include players from their own ranks and drafted them into the senior sides with the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour stepping up for the first-team after rising through the ranks at Stamford Bridge.
This has led Dortmund to take a look at the famous Blues academy closely and according to reports they have now set their sights on Charlie Webster, a 16-year-old prodigy from Chelsea termed as new Jadon Sancho.
Dortmund poached away Sancho couple of years ago from under Manchester City's nose and the move has turned out to be a super hit. Sancho, right now, is one of the most talented youngsters in the world. According to the reports, the think tank at Dortmund believes it can do the same with Webster, and also fast-tracking him into their first team.
Chelsea, however, are confident they can hold on to the youngster and watch him break into the first team in years to come. The English starlet is surely something of an unknown quantity for most hence here are a couple of things you need to know about the player:
Player profile
Webster started his career at Pezzaz Soccer School before joining Chelsea’s youth system in 2016 at the age of 12. The youngster turns 17 next January when he will sign his first professional contract with Chelsea. However, despite his early age, he has already been drafted to U-18 side this season. He has already represented England at Under-16 and -17 level. He also recently captained England’s Under-16s and scored his first international goal against the Republic of Ireland in August 2019.
He also picked up the player of the tournament award as Chelsea won the Kevin De Bruyne Under-15s Cup -- an international U15 tournament named after the Belgium ace -- with the midfielder as the guest of honour. Players from clubs including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and PSG participated on the tournament but it was the English side and teenage midfielder who caught the eye.
Looking at his playing style, his comparisons with Jadon Sancho are perhaps slightly wide of the mark. He looks to be of the same mould of another starlet Billy Gilmour. But the Irish youngster likes to operate in the middle of the pitch only while Webster is more of an advanced midfielder who likes to get forward and score goals.
Interested Parties
Webster has indicated no interest in leaving Chelsea for any side, however, attention on him seems to be growing day by day. Apart from Dortmund, as per an Evening Standard report, Bayern Munich also got a good look at the player two years ago when Chelsea played the Bavarians in the International Champions Cup Futures tournament.
Since taking charge of Chelsea last summer Frank Lampard has put his trust in youth and the Blues fans will now hope that Webster can be encouraged by the clear pathway from the academy to the first-team that Lampard has presented.